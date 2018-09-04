The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office has put out a missing person bulletin for 31-year-old Michael A. Brower, above.
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office has put out a missing person bulletin for 31-year-old Michael A. Brower, above. Courtesy photos Thurston County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff’s Office looking for man, 31, missing since his release from jail

By Olympian staff

September 04, 2018 11:39 AM

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office has put out a missing person bulletin for 31-year-old Michael A. Brower.

Brower was released from the Thurston County jail Aug. 19 and has not been seen since. He suffers from mental illness and is suicidal, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He is described as a white man, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes, and several tattoos on his face, neck and back.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective F.M. Frawley at 360-786-5599.

