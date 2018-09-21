Thinkstock Getty Images
Thinkstock Getty Images

520 floating bridge closed due to police activity

By The Olympian

September 21, 2018 05:23 PM

The floating bridge on Highway 520 between Bellevue and the Montlake neighborhood of Seattle is shut down in both directions as a possibly armed man whose vehicle is stopped on the road refuses to cooperate with authorities, according to the State Patrol.

The Seattle Times is reporting that the incident began as a report of a disabled vehicle, said Washington State Patrol spokesman Trooper Rick Johnson. A man inside the vehicle has refused to cooperate with crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation or Washington State Patrol, Johnson said.

The man had a shotgun but threw it out of the vehicle, Johnson said. The man also hung up on a dispatcher, Johnson said. The man has not displayed any other weapons, Johnson said. The vehicle has “really dark windows” and troopers do not know if other people are in the vehicle, Johnson said.

“We’re not sure what we have, but with the utmost safety in mind, we’ve got to shut things down,” Johnson said.

A SWAT team and negotiator were on the way to the scene, Johnson wrote on Twitter just after 5 p.m.

