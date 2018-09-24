Latest News

Clarification

By Logan Stanley

September 24, 2018 04:56 PM

A story on Sunday’s 3A about a recent economic impact report on The Evergreen State College included information about a 2016 report on the economic impact of South Puget Sound Community College. In that report, the study showed that the total impact of SPSCC was $316.1 million.

Evergreen spokeswoman Sandra Kaiser said that information included alumni earnings of $269.5 million. If Evergreen’s impact was calculated the same way, including Evergreen alumni earnings of $535 million, Evergreen’s total impact rises to $736.7 million. Sunday’s story drew an inaccurate comparison using a lower impact amount that did not include alumni earnings.

