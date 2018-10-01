A Mason County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a car crash on Saturday, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Sheriff’s deputy attempts U-turn and is struck by vehicle

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

October 01, 2018 10:31 AM

Just before 2 p.m. Saturday, the 58-year-old deputy was eastbound on Mason Lake Road, northeast of Shelton, when he pulled to the right shoulder and attempted to make a U-turn.

Meanwhile, a 69-year-old Shelton man also was eastbound on the same road with a 62-year-old female passenger. His Toyota Scion crashed into the deputy’s vehicle.

The deputy and the 69-year-old man were not injured, but his passenger was injured and taken to Mason General Hospital in Shelton.

