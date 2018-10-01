How did she crash? She fell asleep on her motorcycle

A 50-year-old Pacific County woman was injured Saturday night after she fell asleep on her motorcycle, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The woman was injured and taken to Ocean Beach Hospital. She faces a possible charge of second-degree negligent driving and driving without a motorcycle endorsement.
About 11:20 p.m. Saturday, the woman was southbound US 101, one mile east of Long Beach, when she allegedly fell asleep. According to the state patrol, she leaned to her left, which caused the foot rest to strike the ground.
She and her Yamaha XVS650 eventually wound up facing northbound in a northbound ditch.
