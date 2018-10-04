New Traditions is here, but the vision (and granola) is the same

A longtime community destination in downtown Olympia, which is now called New Traditions Cafe, will continue to serve granola made by the Antique Sandwich Co. in Tacoma.
If that puts you at ease, you’re not alone because new owners, Jody Mackey and Stacy Muguet, say they have been approached by many who have asked that question.
The other thing that won’t change is the vision laid out by former owner Dick Meyer, who wanted to sell and serve fair trade creations in a welcoming space for all.
It’s a place that Mackey and Muguet call the “living room” of Olympia.
“We want people here together,” said Mackey. “We want to continue that.”
The two also are not strangers to Meyer and the business that has called Fifth Avenue home since 1996.
Mackey met Meyer when she was a student and Muguet met him when she became a fair trade wholesaler. Both took over the operation that sells fair trade artistic creations and jewelry next door last year — now called New Traditions Fair Trade — and later did the same with the cafe.
They have painted and cleaned the cafe and more is planned.
Although the cafe’s values won’t change, the physical setting might. Mackey and Muguet have three things they would like to do. One is a relatively simple change, while two of them will require more money.
The first idea is to create a display so they can not only serve fair trade coffee and teas, but sell them as well. The second plan — the shoestring budget plan, said Muguet — is to upgrade appliances and create a doorway in the west wall that would lead to more outdoor seating.
If they can raise more money, the third plan is to construct a full kitchen, which would allow them to serve more food. They also want to knock out that west wall entirely and enclose it like an atrium so that customers could sit in that area year-round.
If the kitchen comes through, they plan to serve brunch, such as smoked salmon egg benedicts, with salmon supplied by the Nisqually tribe.
The business employs 16 and the two women owners have sought input from staff. Some proposed changes were well received. A new potato peeler was greeted with a surprising round of applause, they said.
Another aspect of the cafe that won’t change is the music. It will continue to host concerts, with plans to bring in a variety of ethnic musicians.
New Traditions Cafe
▪ Owners: Jody Mackey and Stacy Muguet.
▪ Location: 300 Fifth Ave. SW.
▪ Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.
▪ Online: traditionsfairtrade.com
