Thurston County Licensing and Recording Services to be closed Monday

On Monday, the Thurston County Auditor Licensing and Recording services will be closed for staff training.
Election services will remain open, so anybody looking to register to vote can still do so. Monday is the deadline to register to vote in the November election or update voter registration online or by mail.
Monday also is a federal holiday for Columbus Day.
“Banks and title companies close for the holiday, making it our slowest day of the year for Licensing and Recording services, with the least impact on the public. We use this day for staff training,” said Mary Hall, Thurston County Auditor. “Given the holiday aligns with a key voter registration deadline, our Election services, including voter registration, will be open.”
