SCJ Alliance names Carr president and CEO

Jean Carr, co-founder of Lacey-based SCJ Alliance, is now president and chief executive of the civil engineering, transportation, planning and design business.
Carr replaces Perry Shea in that role, who also is a co-founder of SCJ Alliance. Shea is now chief business development officer.
The company also welcomed its 100th employee to its office in Centralia. In addition to offices in Lacey and Centralia, SCJ has offices in Seattle, Ballard, Vancouver, Wash., Spokane, Wenatchee and Boulder, Colorado.
Comments