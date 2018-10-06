Deaths for Oct. 6

Glasgow, Barbara L., 91, died Thursday, October 4 at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Renz, Marvin Martin, 91, died Sunday, September 30 at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Salerno, Lynn McCormick, 94, died Thursday, October 4 at The Hamptons. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Steensrud, Eric, 85, died Monday, October 1 at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
VanCleave, George Lewis, 82, died Thursday October 4 at Puget Sound Healthcare Center. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
