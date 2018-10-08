Fire engulfs vacant former Olympia Brewery building
The Olympia Brewing Co. building went up in flames early Monday as Tumwater Fire was dispatched at 2:01 a.m. to the commercial structure fire at 100 Custer Way SW. The fire does not involve any of the historic brewery properties.
Washington Corrections Center 1000-Mile Running Group members Elisha Tabor & Stephen Johnson get in a morning practice run on Sunday Sept. 23rd at the Washington Corrections Center in Shelton in preparation for a Sept. 30th half marathon.
Newly shot video shows the site of an Alaska Airlines passenger plane crash on Ketron Island is nearly cleaned up but charred trees surround a scarred landscape. The plane crashed Aug. 10 after a man stole it from Seattle-Tacoma Airport.
Sgt. Darren Wright of the Washington State Patrol offers an update on a bomb threat against the Attorney General's office that forced the evacuation of the state Highway Licenses Building on Wednesday afternoon.