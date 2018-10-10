A 32-year-old Aberdeen man, who shows “autistic characteristics,” according to police, has been reported missing.
A 32-year-old Aberdeen man, who shows “autistic characteristics,” according to police, has been reported missing. Aberdeen Police Department Courtesy
A 32-year-old Aberdeen man, who shows “autistic characteristics,” according to police, has been reported missing. Aberdeen Police Department Courtesy

Latest News

This man with ‘autistic characteristics’ has gone missing. Have you seen him?

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

October 10, 2018 11:11 AM

A 32-year-old Aberdeen man, who shows “autistic characteristics,” according to police, has been reported missing.

Andrew M. Aronson was last seen Oct. 4 when he was asking to use a vehicle or get a ride to Portland, according to Aberdeen police.

He left with a kitten and is thought to be driving a white, 2005 Hyundai Elantra with an expired license plate, AOH6178.

Aronson’s family said it is unusual for him to leave the area without contacting his family.

Aronson is six-feet tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aberdeen police at 360-533-8765.

  Comments  