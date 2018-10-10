This man with ‘autistic characteristics’ has gone missing. Have you seen him?

A 32-year-old Aberdeen man, who shows “autistic characteristics,” according to police, has been reported missing.
Andrew M. Aronson was last seen Oct. 4 when he was asking to use a vehicle or get a ride to Portland, according to Aberdeen police.
He left with a kitten and is thought to be driving a white, 2005 Hyundai Elantra with an expired license plate, AOH6178.
Aronson’s family said it is unusual for him to leave the area without contacting his family.
Aronson is six-feet tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Aberdeen police at 360-533-8765.
