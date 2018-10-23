Lacey police are looking for 2 bicycles and 2 suspects. Have you seen them?

Lacey police are asking for the public’s help after two bicycles were stolen from Joy Ride Bikes in Lacey at 1225 Ruddell Road SE last week.
Two men entered the business after shattering the front door with rocks about 3:15 a.m. Oct. 17. The two suspects were last seen riding north on Ruddell Road Southeast, according to police.
Anyone with information about the bicycles or suspects is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
Bicycle details, including serial numbers, can be found on the South Sound Crime Stoppers web site.
Comments