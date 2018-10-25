YWCA announces women and business of achievement winners

The YWCA of Olympia has announced its women and business of achievement winners for 2018.
The winners are:
▪ Sharonda Amamilo, supervising senior defense attorney for the juvenile and dependency division of the Thurston County public defense office.
▪ Rosalinda Noriega, Pizza Klatch executive director.
▪ Shambricia Spencer, Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest and the Hawaiian Islands capacity building manager.
▪ Gabi Trautmann, owner of Olympic Cards & Comics.
▪ Business of Achievement: Washington state Department of Commerce Office of Homeless Youth Prevention & Protection.
For more information about the Women of Achievement celebration on Nov. 10, contact Cherie Reeves Sperr at 360-352-0593 or crsperr@ywcaofolympia.org.
