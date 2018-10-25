Latest News

YWCA announces women and business of achievement winners

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

October 25, 2018 04:04 PM

The YWCA of Olympia has announced its women and business of achievement winners for 2018.

The winners are:

▪  Sharonda Amamilo, supervising senior defense attorney for the juvenile and dependency division of the Thurston County public defense office.

▪  Rosalinda Noriega, Pizza Klatch executive director.

▪  Shambricia Spencer, Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest and the Hawaiian Islands capacity building manager.

▪  Gabi Trautmann, owner of Olympic Cards & Comics.

▪  Business of Achievement: Washington state Department of Commerce Office of Homeless Youth Prevention & Protection.

For more information about the Women of Achievement celebration on Nov. 10, contact Cherie Reeves Sperr at 360-352-0593 or crsperr@ywcaofolympia.org.

  Comments  