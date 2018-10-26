Dr. Wood: Move, move, move! And we mean that in a good way

Summer is officially over. The days are getting shorter and soon it will be dark by dinner time. You may find yourself spending a little (or a lot) more time on the couch tuning in to your favorite TV shows or reading a book.
Down time is OK, but make sure you don’t chill out with that remote too much. Being inactive for long periods of time is very bad for your health.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that around 300,000 deaths each year in the United States are likely caused by physical inactivity and poor eating habits. These deaths stem from a wide variety of diseases, including heart disease, stroke, colon cancer, and diabetes. In Thurston County, 67 percent of adults are overweight or obese.
On the other hand, being physically active can reduce the risk for these diseases, which in turn reduces the risk for early death. Other benefits from being physically active include decreased stress and anxiety, improved self-esteem, and a general feeling of well-being. Learning more about what it means to be a healthy weight is a good place to start: https://www.cdc.gov/healthyweight/index.html
In Thurston County, only 58 percent of adults get the recommended amount of aerobic physical activity each week. You don’t have to be a marathon runner or a tri-athlete to gain the benefits provided by physical activity. You just need to move your body. It all counts – walking to the bus, gardening, taking the stairs instead of the elevator, doing housework, dancing to music, doing chair aerobics, walking/biking to school, and even just playing with your kids. The list of possible activities endless.
To know that you’re gaining the health benefits of physical activity, the goal is to get your heart beat up enough to make you breathe a little faster, but not so much that you’re gasping for air. If you have a heart condition or a chronic health condition, please consult your health care provider prior to starting any physical activity program.
There are different levels of physical activity. In Thurston County, 38 percent of adults are highly physically active, 20 percent are active, 20 percent are not active enough, and 22 percent are considered inactive. How much physical activity you need depends, in part, on your age. Everyone needs a combination of aerobic activities (like running, biking, or swimming), as well as muscle strengthening activities (such as weight lifting, biking, dancing).
Children 6 to 17 years old should have 60 minutes or more of moderate to vigorous intensity aerobic activity per day.
If you want a great way to get some exercise with your kids, try walking or biking to school. October is walk/bike to school month, and there are great ways to get out and about with the support of your community.
Adults over 18 should get 2 hours and 30 minutes (150 minutes) of moderate-intensity aerobic activity every week. For adults over the age of 65, doing exercises that help maintain flexibility and balance is also important.
Healthy pregnant and postpartum women should get at least 150 minutes (2 hours and 30 minutes) per week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity during and after their pregnancy. It is best to spread this activity throughout the week. Healthy women who already do vigorous-intensity aerobic activity can continue doing so, during and after their pregnancy, provided they stay healthy and discuss with their health care provider how and when activity should be adjusted over time.
Physical activity does not have to been done all at one time. You can spread it out in 10-minute sessions throughout the day and still gain the same benefits. For more details on these physical activity guidelines go here: https://www.cdc.gov/physicalactivity/basics/index.htm
