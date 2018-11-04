1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle crash in Rochester

A motorcyclist was killed and his female passenger seriously injured after they were involved in a crash with a car, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash occurred at 188th Avenue Southwest and Marble Street Southwest about 7:45 p.m. Saturday in Rochester.
The woman was later flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where she was in critical but stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.
The driver of the car swerved to avoid the motorcycle and wound up off the road in some trees. He was in stable condition Saturday night, according to the sheriff’s office.
The incident is under investigation.
Check back for updates to this story.
Comments