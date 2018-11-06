State Patrol identifies suspicious substance sent in package to Capitol Campus Monday

The suspicious package that was mailed to the 1500 Jefferson Building on the Capitol Campus Monday contained denture cream, the State Patrol has determined.
The package was discovered by a state worker going through the mail Monday morning.
State Patrol spokesperson John Shaffer said told The Olympian the four people sent to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia were sent only for precautionary reasons, and that no one was injured.
The suspicious package came after weeks of bomb threats that targeted the Capitol Campus and other state office buildings. A suspect in those threats was identified last week. Said Farzad, a former psychiatrist whose license was revoked in 2014, has been tied to the 18 cases in which threats were made.
