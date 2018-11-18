Man dies at Tacoma hospital after apparent stabbing

A man found bleeding in downtown Tacoma later died at an area hospital Saturday night, according to Tacoma police.
Police think the man had been stabbed.
About 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police received a report about a man found bleeding in a parking garage in the 700 block of Commerce Street. He later died at St. Joseph’s Hospital.
During the initial police investigation, Commerce Street from Seventh Street to Ninth Street was temporarily closed.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911.
