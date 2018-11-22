Storm warning issued for Western Washington over holiday weekend

On one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, he National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Thursday for parts of Western Washington.
Areas with an elevation over 2,500 feet can be expect up to six inches of dusting snow, according to the warning. At 3,000 feet and above, eight to 16 inches is forecast. There is more than two feet of snow at some summits, the Weather Service said Thursday.
The snow storm is expected to last through early Saturday, with the heaviest snow on Thursday afternoon and night.
Slick roads could make for longer travel times. As of Thursday morning, chains were required to drive over Snoqualmie and Stevens passes.
Those traveling back from Thanksgiving visits or heading to Pullman for Saturday’s Apple Cup football game should be prepared for snow, the agency said.
