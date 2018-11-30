Rainier High locked down after police chase ends in suspect’s suicide in school parking lot

Rainier High School is locked down after a 63-year-old Olympia woman committed suicide in the school parking lot late Friday morning after an eight-mile pursuit by sheriff’s deputies, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
At 10:30 a.m. Friday, a Thurston County Sheriff’s detective attempted to arrest the woman, who had felony warrants third-degree assault and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. The woman rammed the detective’s vehicle with her vehicle before fleeing in a van from the 6600 block of 92nd Lane Southeast.
The detective and additional deputies followed in pursuit, which ended in the Rainier High School parking lot. When authorities reached the van, the woman pulled out a gun and shot herself in the head.
The investigation is ongoing.
