Woman found dead near Tumwater Costco, homicide investigation underway

A 24-year-old woman was found dead early Wednesday morning in Tumwater.
Tumwater police say they received a 911 call about 3:20 a.m. about a body in the road near a back exit of the Costco store at 5500 Littlerock Road Southwest. Police arrived to find the woman dead with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Police are investigating her death as a homicide. No suspect has been taken into custody.
The woman, whose name was not immediately released, is believed to have been a resident of Snohomish County.
This story will be updated.
