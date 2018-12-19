2-car collision near Meridian Road closes highway for about an hour

One person was injured Wednesday morning after a collision on state Route 510 near Meridian Road Southeast, according to the Washington State Patrol.
About 8:30 a.m., a vehicle was eastbound on SR510 when it was hit by another vehicle.
A motorist allegedly pulled in front of the eastbound vehicle after attempting to turn left from Meridian Road onto westbound SR 510. It resulted in a t-bone collision on the driver’s side.
The driver who was hit suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital, according to a WSP spokesperson.
The road was shut down for about an hour as troopers investigated the scene.
