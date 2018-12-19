Latest News

2-car collision near Meridian Road closes highway for about an hour

By Logan Stanley

December 19, 2018 02:08 PM

A two-car collision shut down State Route 510 in the area of Meridian for about an hour early Wednesday morning. The driver of this car was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
One person was injured Wednesday morning after a collision on state Route 510 near Meridian Road Southeast, according to the Washington State Patrol.

About 8:30 a.m., a vehicle was eastbound on SR510 when it was hit by another vehicle.

A motorist allegedly pulled in front of the eastbound vehicle after attempting to turn left from Meridian Road onto westbound SR 510. It resulted in a t-bone collision on the driver’s side.

The driver who was hit suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital, according to a WSP spokesperson.

The road was shut down for about an hour as troopers investigated the scene.

Logan Stanley: 360-754-5433, @LSscribe

