Car ends up in water at Percival Landing after missing turn

State Avenue is down to one lane in downtown Olympia after a car failed to make a proper turn at the intersection of Water Street and ended up in the water.
According to the Olympia Police Department, the car was traveling west on State Avenue at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday when it veered off the road, went across the boardwalk and into the water at Percival Landing. Police said witnesses saw a woman, who is presumed to be the driver, be pulled from the car by another witness.
Police are working with the woman, who is helping with the investigation.
The car is still fully submerged in the water as a Thurston County Sheriff’s dive team is on the scene. Law enforcement are trying to determine if anyone else was in the car, which is unknown at this time.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Olympia Public Works is also assisting on the scene.
Law enforcement is working to find the necessary equipment. Once the car is able to be pulled from the water, police said both lanes of State Avenue at Water Street will likely be closed.
Comments