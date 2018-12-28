Latest News

Downtown Olympia restaurant Ramblin Jacks announces closure, effective immediately

By Logan Stanley

December 28, 2018 12:57 PM

Longtime downtown Olympia restaurant Ramblin Jacks announced that is permanently closing, effective immediately.
Ramblin Jacks, a longtime downtown Olympia restaurant, announced on Facebook that it is permanently closed, effective immediately. The post came at about 8:30 a.m. Friday

In the announcement, the restaurant thanked customers for their support, and cited no specific reason for the closure.

The announcement is a stark change in tone from its prior Facebook post on Dec. 23 saying the restaurant would be closed for the holidays but would resume normal service again today, Dec. 28.

The restaurant — known for its barbecue, wood-oven pizza and selection of draft beer and cocktails — has been at Fourth Avenue and Cherry Street for over 20 years.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Logan Stanley: 360-754-5433, @LSscribe

