Downtown Olympia restaurant Ramblin Jacks announces closure, effective immediately

Ramblin Jacks, a longtime downtown Olympia restaurant, announced on Facebook that it is permanently closed, effective immediately. The post came at about 8:30 a.m. Friday
In the announcement, the restaurant thanked customers for their support, and cited no specific reason for the closure.
The announcement is a stark change in tone from its prior Facebook post on Dec. 23 saying the restaurant would be closed for the holidays but would resume normal service again today, Dec. 28.
The restaurant — known for its barbecue, wood-oven pizza and selection of draft beer and cocktails — has been at Fourth Avenue and Cherry Street for over 20 years.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
