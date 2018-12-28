Nationwide CenturyLink outage affected Thurston County 911 for more than 12 hours

A March 24, 2015 photo shows the CenturyLink Technology Center of Excellence in Monroe, La. CenturyLink is paying about $24 billion to buy Level 3, to expand its telecommunication services for businesses. CenturyLink provides internet, TV and phone services to consumers, as well as data and IT services for businesses. Level 3 provides data, video and other communication services to businesses and government agencies. (Margaret Croft/The News-Star via AP) Margaret Croft AP file photo