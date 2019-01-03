Want to write an op-ed column? See if it meets The Olympian’s criteria

- We only run columns of up to 500 words written specifically for The Olympian, and not published elsewhere.
- We only run columns on topics of specific local significance.
- In the vast majority of cases, the author will live in the South Sound, or have South Sound roots or ties. The exceptions are likely to be made only when an expert from elsewhere can offer perspective on something of local concern.
- We will allow elected officials to write columns, but will limit them to no more than twice a year — and only when they are not running for re-election.
- We will occasionally consider joint op-eds, but never ones with more than two authors.
- We will give utmost consideration to op-eds that offer a different point of view on a topic that our own editorial board has recently addressed.
Finally, stealing from our friends in the restaurant business, we reserve the right to deny space to anyone. As The Bellingham Herald Editor Julie Shirley says, “In a world where everybody has an opinion posted on social media, commentary really has to stand out to find an audience in the paper and on our website.”
