New state website makes it easier to search through historical newspapers

Students, history buffs, genealogists and researchers will have a much easier time finding old newspaper articles because of a new website launched by the Washington State Library.
The library, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office, has created a new site for the Washington Digital Newspapers program: Washingtondigitalnewspapers.org.
The site allows people to search more than 400,000 pages from the library’s collection of historic Washington newspapers. It has improved search results on dark or damaged pages, allows subject tags to be attached to articles, and allows researchers to save their search history.
“This new resource provides students and other researchers with access to a rich trove of publications across decades of Washington history,” State Librarian Cindy Aden said in a news release. “Through viewing these historic digitized newspapers, it’s possible to understand important Washington experiences as they were viewed by the people who lived them.”
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The State Library’s newspaper collection in Olympia contains more than 6,500 newspaper titles, including more than 50,000 reels of microfilm and newspapers in German, Vietnamese, Danish, and Greek.
The program is scheduled to add approximately 100,000 new newspaper pages to the digital collection each year, according to the news release.
Comments