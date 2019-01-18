Trained AARP volunteers to provide free income tax preparation help starting Feb. 1

Free federal income tax preparation services will be offered by AARP Tax-Aide IRS-certified volunteers beginning Feb. 1 in eight Thurston County locations.
Anyone of any age is eligible for help, and no membership in AARP is required. But the service was set up with those 50 and older in mind.
Volunteers will assist in preparing basic federal tax forms for small business and personal tax returns. The only way wage earners can claim refunds of withheld taxes is by filing a return. Volunteers can help taxpayers claim refunds for the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Credits, and assist in other situations such as self-employment, Health Savings Accounts, and the Affordable Care Act.
However, volunteers cannot help taxpayers who:
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
- have a business or hobby with employees, losses, expenses over $25,000, or inventory,
- want to file Married Filing Separately,
- have rental income from land with a structure,
- donated a motor vehicle, boat or airplane with a value greater than $500.
- have a Partnership K-1 with more than just income, royalties, interest, dividends or capital gain, or
- have declared bankruptcy.
Services are offered in most cases on a first-come, first-served basis. Sign-in sheets will be available 30 minutes before opening. Last returns begun 45 minutes before closing.
Here are the locations and their hours:
- Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St SE; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays.
- The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St NW; noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
- Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave SE; noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
- Yelm Timberland Library, 210 Prairie Park St.; 1-5 p.m. Tuesdays.
- Panorama Chalet (lower level), 1650 Circle Lane SE, Lacey; noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays
- Tumwater Timberland Library, 7023 New Market St NW; 1-5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays
- McLane Black Lake Fire Department, 125 Delphi Road NW, Olympia; 5-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays
- ROOF Community Services, 10140 Highway 12 SW, Rochester; 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 4 and 25, March 11 and 25, April 8 and 15; by appointment only at 360-273-6375.
Comments