Olympia wreck leaves 1 dead on Interstate 5. Traffic backed up for miles

By Craig Sailor

February 02, 2019 03:21 PM

A crash on northbound Interstate 5 at Pacific Avenue in Olympia has left one person dead on Saturday.
A crash on northbound Interstate 5 at Pacific Avenue in Olympia has left one person dead on Saturday. WSP / courtesy
A traffic accident has left one person dead on Interstate 5 in Olympia Saturday.

It’s believed the driver who caused the accident may have been attempting to pass traffic on the right shoulder of the freeway and struck a vehicle, according to Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Johnna Batiste.

The wreck is in the northbound lanes of I-5 at Pacific Avenue.

The Washington State Patrol says the right three lanes are blocked while troopers investigate.

Traffic is backed up on northbound I-5 to south of Custer Way. Traffic is also backed up on U.S. 101 eastbound to Black Lake Blvd.

