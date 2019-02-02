Olympia wreck leaves 1 dead on Interstate 5. Traffic backed up for miles

A traffic accident has left one person dead on Interstate 5 in Olympia Saturday.
It’s believed the driver who caused the accident may have been attempting to pass traffic on the right shoulder of the freeway and struck a vehicle, according to Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Johnna Batiste.
The wreck is in the northbound lanes of I-5 at Pacific Avenue.
The Washington State Patrol says the right three lanes are blocked while troopers investigate.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Traffic is backed up on northbound I-5 to south of Custer Way. Traffic is also backed up on U.S. 101 eastbound to Black Lake Blvd.
Comments