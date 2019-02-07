Winona LaDuke’s lecture tonight in Olympia has been canceled

Because of to weather conditions in Minnesota, Winona LaDuke lecture tonight at South Puget Sound Community College has been canceled.
The native American activist lives and works on the White Earth reservation in northern Minnesota. Due to weather conditions there, her flight and others have been canceled; she is unable to make it Olympia for the 7:30 p.m. lecture.
Refunds for purchased tickets are available. Ticket holders should contact the Box Office at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts at 360-753-8586 or boxoffice@washingtoncenter.org.
SPSCC is working to reschedule the lecture and will provide an update once details are confirmed.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
Comments