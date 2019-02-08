Have you seen this Thurston County man? He’s been missing since Tuesday

Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a 27-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday.
Ian Connor Takeshi Ozasa was last seen about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday leaving his cousin’s home in her 2011 blue Hyundai Santa Fe, license AXP1388, according to a sheriff’s office news release. Ozasa was living with his cousin and had permission to use the SUV to get to a new job. The vehicle is not considered stolen at this point.
Ozasa has a history of alcohol abuse and possible mental health problems, according to the sheriff’s office.
Ozasa is described as 5-foot-7, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, the sheriff’s office news release says. He has a star tattoo on his upper right arm as well as other tattoos on his arms and chest. He usually wears a baseball cap.
Anyone with information about Ozasa’s whereabouts can contact Detective F.M. Frawley of the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office at 360- 786-5599 or call dispatch at 360-704-2740.
