Abortion-rights protesters chant outside Planned Parenthood

A group of a few dozen abortion-rights protesters, some dressed as handmaids and carrying signs, gathered outside the Planned Parenthood on Legion Way on Friday. As they arrived, three anti-abortion protesters who had already been waving signs outside the building got up and left.

As the anti-abortion protesters drove away, the abortion-rights group chanted “my body, my choice,” and shouted “see you tomorrow” to the men leaving.

The protest comes on the heels of nationwide debate over the dismantling of abortion rights in states like Alabama, Georgia, and Missouri. Earlier this month, Alabama’s governor signed into law a measure that would prohibit most abortions, regardless of circumstance. So far this year, seven other states have passed their own abortion laws.

In Olympia, the anti-abortion protesters can be found outside the Planned Parenthood on a somewhat weekly basis. Last year, there were incidents of some verbal sparring between them and abortion-rights activists.