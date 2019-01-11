Birth Announcements for week ending Jan. 11, 2019

Capital Medical Center
AVILA-STROM/DAHLSTROM, Alyssa and Tyler, Olympia, a boy, Kol Steven Dahlstrom, Dec. 28
HOSKINS-DORSEY/DORSEY, Geneva and LaVar, Lacey, a girl, LaNeva Yvonne Hoskins-Dorsey, Dec. 28
WHITE, Jena, Yelm, a boy, Adrian Jaxson, Dec. 27
Providence St. Peter Hospital
HAWKES/STARR, Deidra and Andrew, Tumwater, a girl, Tamika, Jan. 4
LAVONNE/SZABO, Billie and Dugan, Rainier, a girl, Grace Lynn Leone Szabo, Jan. 5
MESSENGER, Judi and Travis, Elma, a girl, Kylesa Elayne, Jan. 9
