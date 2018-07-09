Snakes in church? What to know about Appalachian serpent handling

Appalachian snake handling began in the early 20th century and is still practiced in some rural communities.
By
Who we are – destination Pierce County

Business

Who we are – destination Pierce County

Travel Tacoma+Pierce County's promotional video for the area. The organization's president and CEO, Bennish Brown, is moving on to Augusta, Georgia to lead the Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau.