What to do if you think you have a recalled product

Learn how to determine if your product is included in a recall notice and what action to take.
By
Curious black bear moseys around Gig Harbor backyard

Living

Curious black bear moseys around Gig Harbor backyard

Bears sightings have been abundant this summer. Now Jeff Tjernagle can count himself among the visited after his surveillance camera captured a large black bear wandering through his backyard in the Cana Rana neighborhood of Gig Harbor last Saturday.