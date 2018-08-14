Have You Ever Heard of Norovirus?

This short video explains what norovirus is, how it is spread, groups that are at high risk for severe disease and how you can protect yourself and loved ones from getting it.
By
What are the warning signs of mental illness?

Living

What are the warning signs of mental illness?

About 75 percent of lifetime cases of mental illness begin by age 24, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. But the average delay between onset and intervention is 8 to 10 years, meaning people could go years before getting help.

Curious black bear moseys around Gig Harbor backyard

Living

Curious black bear moseys around Gig Harbor backyard

Bears sightings have been abundant this summer. Now Jeff Tjernagle can count himself among the visited after his surveillance camera captured a large black bear wandering through his backyard in the Cana Rana neighborhood of Gig Harbor last Saturday.