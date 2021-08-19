Adult beverage fans have a tough choice Saturday with two fests happening at once

Workers at the Well 80 booth use a spray bottle to wash out tasting cups at the 2019 Tumwater Artesian Brewfest. The Brewfest is back, with fewer breweries and a new layout designed to allow more distance between people. This year it also will have competition from Lacey South Sound Chamber’s Cider Fest, happening the same day. Courtesy of Tumwater Parks & Recreation

Those who enjoy a cold, refreshing beverage with a kick have two options Saturday, Aug. 21.

The Tumwater Artesian Brewfest is back and going head to head, so to speak, with Lacey South Sound Chamber’s new Cider Fest.

Unable to put together the traditional South Sound BBQ Festival this year, the chamber pivoted to offer the smaller-scale Cider Fest, which will feature offerings from 20-plus cideries, tacos and Mexican street corn, and DJed music.

“There are already a couple of brew fests in town, so we thought we would do a cider fest to reach out to an untapped market,” said Blake Knoblauch, executive director of the chamber. “Cider is popular. There’s a number of cider places downtown and there’s a number of local cideries in the area as well.”

Though its focus is beer, the Artesian Brewfest also offers tastes of cider, along with wine and spirits. This year’s event will feature 22 breweries, two cideries and two distilleries.

“We have reduced the number of breweries at the event and spread out the serving areas, shade tents, music and games,” said Chuck Denney, Tumwater Parks & Recreation director. “We have 10 acres of manicured grass, which enables us to expand our footprint, spread people out and still create a fun and safe festival.

“It won’t be just like the old days,” he added. “We’re not there yet.”

The festival does feature all the trimmings of “the old days,” though: There’ll be live music (by Ethan Tucker of Olympia and Seattle’s Viiibe Creators), food vendors with offerings including burgers, egg rolls and both American and Korean barbecue, and an assortment of games.

“We’ll have many of the games we’ve had in the past, including cornhole, giant beer pong and human foosball,” said Marisa Worden of Tumwater’s Parks & Recreation Department. “And this year, we’ve added ax throwing.”

Ax throwing? That doesn’t sound like a good game to play, especially after a few tastes.

“They’re not real axes,” Worden told The Olympian. “They’re inflatable, and they’ll stick to a target with Velcro. We expect it to be a hit.”

Though the Cider Fest and Tumwater Artesian Brewfest could find themselves competing for attendees, that isn’t expected to be an issue next year.

In 2022, the Lacey South Sound Chamber plans to resume the BBQ Festival, which happens the first Saturday after July 4, Knoblauch told The Olympian. The cider tasting, catered by The Cider Barrel, will continue as a complement to the barbecue.

Tumwater Artesian Brewfest

What: Tumwater’s beverage festival — featuring beer, cider and spirits — returns.

Tumwater’s beverage festival — featuring beer, cider and spirits — returns. When: 1-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21

1-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 Where: Tumwater Valley Golf Course, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive SE, Tumwater

Tumwater Valley Golf Course, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive SE, Tumwater Tickets: $30 in advance till 12:30 p.m. Saturday, $35 at the gate, $10 for designated drivers. Tickets include five tastes and a taster glass. Additional tastes are available for $1 each.

$30 in advance till 12:30 p.m. Saturday, $35 at the gate, $10 for designated drivers. Tickets include five tastes and a taster glass. Additional tastes are available for $1 each. More information: http://tumwaterartesianbrewfest.com

South Sound Cider Fest