What should you do if someone won’t stop bleeding? This class will train you
In response to a growing number of mass shootings, the American College of Surgeons developed Stop the Bleed, a program that teaches school employees and students how to prevent someone from bleeding to death.
CHI Franciscan Health and GE Healthcare will implement a NASA-style command center that ties together all elements of a patient’s hospital stay. CHI Franciscan will be the first hospital system in Washington state to use the technology.
Your kitchen is filled with food safety tools that, when used properly, can keep you and your loved ones healthy. Get tips on how to help prevent food poisoning by proper use of refrigerators, microwaves, cutting boards and more.
The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention released data showing that doctors diagnosed more than 2 million people with syphilis, gonorrhea or chlamydia in 2016. That's a record high in the United States.
Health officials recommend adults 50 and older get a new, more effective vaccine for shingles called Shingrix. But it's been in such high demand nationwide that it's caused a shortage for many pharmacies.
Salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses and 450 deaths in the U.S. every year, according to the CDC. The bacteria is typically transmitted through contaminated food, but some simple preventative measures can keep you from getting sick.
Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.
Disease cases from mosquito, tick and flea bites more than tripled in the U.S. from 2004 to 2016, with tick-borne illness seeing the most dramatic increase. The CDC says many local health departments lack the tools to protect people.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Center for Nutrition Policy and Promotion introduces the “MyPlate, MyWins” video series that shows how small changes to what you eat and drink add up. Whether at home or on-the-go, MyPlate can help you find a h
