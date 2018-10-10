What should you do if someone won’t stop bleeding? This class will train you

In response to a growing number of mass shootings, the American College of Surgeons developed Stop the Bleed, a program that teaches school employees and students how to prevent someone from bleeding to death.
AI-powered hospital care

CHI Franciscan Health and GE Healthcare will implement a NASA-style command center that ties together all elements of a patient’s hospital stay. CHI Franciscan will be the first hospital system in Washington state to use the technology.

Have You Ever Heard of Norovirus?

This short video explains what norovirus is, how it is spread, groups that are at high risk for severe disease and how you can protect yourself and loved ones from getting it.

What is sexual violence?

Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

USDA asks, 'What's your eating style?'

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Center for Nutrition Policy and Promotion introduces the “MyPlate, MyWins” video series that shows how small changes to what you eat and drink add up. Whether at home or on-the-go, MyPlate can help you find a h

