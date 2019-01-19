Dr. Wood: Thinking about getting pregnant? Get checked for STDs first

If you’re thinking about getting pregnant, there are many things to consider. Are you ready to be a parent? How hard will pregnancy be on your health? How will your relationship change? One question people don’t usually ask themselves is whether they, or their partner, may have a sexually transmitted disease (STD).
One of the lesser known jobs at Public Health and Social Services is following up on medical reports of STDs in Thurston County. The reason we get these reports is to help people get treatment, and to prevent the spread of STDs to other people. It’s not uncommon for our staff to contact women who first learn they have an STD after getting pregnant. You can have an STD without knowing it.
STDs are a range of infections that are passed from someone with the disease to another person, primarily through sexual activity. Most STDs can be found with a simple test. Not all health care providers routinely test for STDs. If you’re pregnant, or are thinking of getting pregnant and have not been tested, ask about being tested. Your health care provider may have specific recommendations for you, but it’s a good idea to get tested for these STDs: chlamydia, gonorrhea, Hepatitis B, herpes, HIV, and syphilis.
For women who are considering pregnancy, it’s important to know that STDs can have serious health consequences for you, the pregnancy and the baby. Chlamydia and gonorrhea can damage the fallopian tubes and lead to pelvic inflammatory disease, which can cause infertility. Chlamydia can cause premature birth of a baby and can be passed to the baby during delivery. If syphilis is not treated early in pregnancy, babies can have health problems such as hearing loss, vision loss and brain damage. HIV can be passed from mom to baby during pregnancy and at birth.
If you are pregnant, or thinking about getting pregnant, the sooner you learn whether you have an STD the better. Early treatment is important. Some STDs have few, if any, everyday symptoms. Even if you think it is not likely that you have an STD, you should get tested to be certain. Your partner also should be tested.
Treatments for STDs are effective. Many can be cured with antibiotics. If you’re pregnant, your health care provider can recommend medicine to treat an STD that’s safe to take while pregnant. If you’re not pregnant, but are planning for this, wait until treatment for an STD is completed before you begin trying.
You can read more about STDs and pregnancy at the Centers for Disease Control website: https://www.cdc.gov/std/pregnancy/
For more information about STD prevention, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/std/prevention/
