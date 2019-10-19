What you need to know about vaping, and vaping-related deaths

Vaping related lung-injuries, deaths, and a state ban have all been in the news recently, but with things moving so quickly, it’s good to share an overview of what we know, and what we still don’t.

The most important thing to understand is that vaping is not safe for anyone.

On a national level, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating many potential cases of severe lung-injury (it is not a disease, because it is not contagious).

There have been 1,299 cases identified, and 26 deaths (in 21 states). All of those patients reported a history of using e-cigarette or vaping products. Eighty percent of them are under the age of 35. Fifteen percent of them are under the age of 18. In Washington State, there are seven known cases so far.

The bottom line is that it’s unclear what specific vaping substance or process is responsible for these injuries. Investigations are ongoing. However, we do know that vape aerosol is not harmless. It is not “just water vapor.” It can contain harmful substances such as nicotine, heavy metals (like tin, lead), volatile organic compounds, and ultra fine particles that can be inhaled deeply into the lungs. The vapor may also contain a number of toxic substances including formaldehyde which is a chemical used to preserve dead bodies. In addition, for children especially, being exposed to vaping liquid can cause nicotine poisoning.

We also know that many of the vaping products contain high levels of nicotine. While this may help some smokers leave traditional cigarettes behind, it’s also gotten a whole new generation hooked on this highly addictive substance.

Vaping products have been marketed heavily to kids through advertising with bright colors, candy-flavors, and labels that look like labels from other familiar kids’ foods. In addition, the design of products used for vaping (like the one that looks like a small thumb drive, and emits no smoke), is marketed as a way to avoid parental oversight, and is difficult to identify.

This month the state Board of Health passed the Governor’s executive order banning certain vaping products—specifically all flavored vaping products. They are not instituting a full ban of vaping products for two reasons: the first is to avoid a black market situation where vapes are being sold illegally; the second is for those people who are using nicotine or marijuana vaping products to stop traditional smoking.

To be clear, there is no safe tobacco product and the use of any tobacco product, including e-cigarettes carries risk. In addition, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends that people not use vape product containing THC.

This issue is continuing to develop and change. The state Department of Health is actively investigating patients with possible lung injury associated with e-cigarettes and vapor products. The current case count for Washington can be found on the Department of Health’s vaping associated lung injury web site. National information is available at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Vaping web site.

For people who currently vape, quitting is possible! Although nicotine is addictive, having a plan and a support network in place can help. The most important thing is not to give up. According to smokefree.gov, it usually takes between five and seven tries to quit.

There are resources available to help but a good place to start is to talk to your health care provider. You can also call the tobacco quit line: 1-800-QUIT-NOW, visit the www.smokefree.gov/everytrycounts/ web site for more ideas and resources, or get cessation support through the 2Morrow smartphone app.