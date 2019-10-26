Dr. Wood: Vaping isn’t safe for anyone. Here’s what you need to know.

Vaping related lung-injuries and deaths and a state ban have all been in the news recently, but with things moving so quickly, it’s good to share an overview of what we know, and what we still don’t.

The most important thing to understand is that vaping is not safe for anyone.

On a national level, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating many potential cases of severe lung injury. (It is not a disease because it is not contagious).

There have been 1,299 cases identified, and 26 deaths in 21 states. All of those patients reported a history of using e-cigarette or vaping products. Eighty percent of them are younger than 35. Fifteen percent of them are under the age of 18. In Washington state, there are seven known cases so far.

It’s unclear what specific vaping substance or process is responsible for the injuries. Investigations are ongoing. However, we do know that vape aerosol is not harmless. It is not “just water vapor.” It can contain harmful substances such as nicotine, heavy metals such as tin and lead, volatile organic compounds, and ultrafine particles that can be inhaled deeply into the lungs. The vapor also may contain a number of toxic substances including formaldehyde, which is a chemical used to preserve dead bodies. In addition, for children especially, being exposed to vaping liquid can cause nicotine poisoning.

We also know that many vaping products contain high levels of nicotine. While this may help some smokers leave traditional cigarettes behind, it’s also gotten a whole new generation hooked on this highly addictive substance. Vaping products have been marketed heavily to kids through advertising with bright colors, candy flavors, and labels that look like labels from other familiar kids’ foods. In addition, the design of products used for vaping (such as the one that looks like a small thumb drive, and emits no smoke) is marketed as a way to avoid parental oversight, and makes them difficult to identify.

This month the state Board of Health passed the Governor’s executive order banning all flavored vaping products. They are not instituting a full ban of vaping products for two reasons: to avoid a black market situation where vapes are being sold illegally, and to accommodate those people who are using nicotine or marijuana vaping products to stop traditional smoking.

To be clear, there is no safe tobacco product and the use of any tobacco product, including e-cigarettes, carries risk. In addition, the CDC also recommends that people not use vape product containing THC.

This issue is continuing to develop. The state Department of Health is actively investigating patients with possible lung injury associated with e-cigarettes and vapor products. The current case count for Washington can be found on the state Department of Health’s Vaping Associated Lung Injury website. National information is available at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Vaping web site.

For people who vape, quitting is possible. Although nicotine is addictive, having a plan and a support network in place can help. The most important thing is not to give up. According to smokefree.gov, it usually takes between 5 and 7 tries to quit. There are resources available to help but a good place to start is to talk to your health care provider. You also can call the Tobacco quit line: 1-800-QUIT-NOW, visit the www.smokefree.gov/everytrycounts/ website, or get cessation support through the 2Morrow smartphone app.

Reach Dr. Rachel C. Wood, health officer for Thurston and Lewis counties, at 360-867-2501, woodr@co.thurston.wa.us, or @ThurstonHealth on Twitter.