Black grass? Camellias that bloom in the fall? Plant ideas suited to the spooky season

Camellia sasanquas bloom in fall and early winter -- and one called ‘Yuletide’ even flowers near Christmas. Courtesy photo

The end of October means there is still time to get in some great fall planting — if you hurry.

Groundcovers such as pachysandra and vinca can be added to shaded areas where you no longer want to struggle to grow lawn. Evergreens can be transplanted or added to the landscape and bare spots in the lawn can be improved by scratching the soil and overseeding with a Northwest seed mix.

This is also a great time to mulch around trees, shrubs and perennials, giving a more generous mulch of 4 to 6 inches on top of the roots of tender plants such as hardy fuchsias, canna and calla lilies.

Be sure to trim and edge the lawn after removing fallen leaves as there are no guarantees of mild days once November arrives. While you prepare for winter storms, be sure to flush drip irrigation systems one more time before storing the above- ground lines and emitters indoors.

Move houseplants and tender succulents like Echiverias indoors and don’t forget Halloween! Pumpkins on the porch is your reminder to harvest and store winter squash and pumpkins in a cool, dry spot for the winter.

Q. I am going to plant pumpkins this year using that black grass you talked about. I cannot remember the name but it is small and stays black all winter. You said it survives the winter in our climate. Do you know what plant I am talking about and where to find it? — H.M., Auburn

A. Happy Halloween! The black accent plant you want is called Black Mondo Grass or Ophiopogon, and it is actually a member of the lily family, not a true grass, so it spreads from small bulbs. You can find this and other plants with lasting winter foliage color at local nurseries by calling around to see what is left for sale after all the fall plant sales. Shopping at nurseries in late October is a great time to score bargain prices on hardy plants but not all nurseries will be well stocked.

Tip: Hollow out your pumpkins and insert a plastic cup with drainage holes inside the opening. Next fill the cup with potting soil and the black mondo grass. Before winter arrives, transplant the grass into the ground and add the mature and softening pumpkin to the compost pile.

Q. Can I plant peonies and dahlias now? I saw you posted a gorgeous orange dahlia on Instagram that needs no staking and is winter hardy. I don’t see dahlia bulbs for sale at the stores. I do see some peony roots for sale. — S.S., Tacoma

A. Yes, to peony planting in the fall, no to adding dahlias now. Wait until spring to order or purchase dahlia bulbs as they can rot in wet winter soil. You can also plant spring flowering bulbs such as daffodils, tulips and crocus now.

Q. My neighbor has a camellia shrub that flowers every fall. I thought camellias only bloom in the spring. I would like more fall flowers so let me know if there is such a thing as an autumn flowering camellia. — J.T., Olympia

A. Camellia sasanquas for the win! This camellia blooms in fall and early winter (one called ‘Yuletide’ flowers near Christmas) and is more sun tolerant than other camellias so give it good light. Camellias in general are healthy evergreen shrubs with glossy green foliage but the garden gossip on sasanquas is the fall flowers are rather fleeting and fall quickly from the branches. For this reason try to grow it in a protected spot, perhaps up against the house and trained or espaliered to grow narrow. Some of these late-blooming camellias are fragrant as well as fall blooming. Enjoy the outdoors while you are indoors by floating newly opened camellia blooms in a bowl of water.

Reach Marianne Binetti through her website at binettigarden.com or write to her at P.O. Box 872, Enumclaw WA 98022.