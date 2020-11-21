10 reasons why Western Washington gardeners can be grateful this Thanksgiving

The end of November is when we take a moment to appreciate and be thankful for all that is good and growing.

This year may not seem like a great inspiration for gratitude, but it has given us all the gift of perspective.

In honor of Thanksgiving and in a nod to the coronavirus, I offer 10 reasons why gardeners in Western Washington can still be grateful.

But before you start reading, take a moment to be grateful for this local newspaper. Never before has local news from real reporters been as appreciated — with more time to actually read what local columnists write about.

1. The coronavirus means we have more time at home for our gardens.

Be grateful nurseries are considered essential businesses. Many landscapes got a makeover this year, more people are growing their own vegetables, and there has been an increased interest in all types of gardening.

2. Your houseplants are grateful because staying home means houseplants get more care.

When you are forced to be a homebody, your houseplants are less likely to be ignored. Sales of pots, potting soil and indoor plants have risen with each wave of the virus.

3. Be grateful for Zoom meetings because you can showoff your indoor garden.

You may not need to change out of your pajama bottoms if you dazzle your Zoom guests with a display of orchids or succulents as a backdrop for your home office. Zoom happy hours can also be a happy time to showcase your happy houseplants.

4. A smaller Thanksgiving celebration means you can use that turkey baster to water your succulents and African violets.

Both of these houseplants resent water sitting on their leaves so use that turkey baster to carefully water the soil around your houseplants without getting the foliage wet.

5. More home cooking means more windowsill herb gardens.

Growing your own thyme, rosemary and sage not only means you’ll have fewer trips to the grocery store but the nutritional value of your food goes up as well. All you need is a sunny windowsill to start growing the herbs that gourmet chefs use.

6. Coronavirus inspired “corona cocktails” which inspired growing mint indoors.

Without the virus we may never have learned how easy it is to grow mint plants indoors despite the lack of sunshine in Western Washington. You may need direct sun to grow many windowsill herbs, but mint thrives despite cloudy days. A sprig of spearmint on top of a chocolate cupcake or muddled mint in your mojito are two ways that growing mint can improve the winter of your discontent.

7. Lock down and isolation means we may talk to our plants more often.

A study done in Great Britain claims talking to your houseplants may make them grow better. Of course Great Britain, like Western Washington, suffers from endless dark and cloudy winter days. They are losing their sanity as much as we are, so if talking to your houseplants or your self helps at all, just grow for it.

8. We can be grateful that gardening tips, shows and inspiration are becoming more available online due to the virus.

You can subscribe to Acorn TV or Britbox to watch the classic British gardening shows such as Gardeners World. You can check out my garden videos on YouTube. Or you can just watch classic garden movies such as “Edward Scissorhands” and “The Secret Garden.” Staying home means more long winter evenings without any guilt about binge watching TV.

9. Be grateful for more walkers in your neighborhood.

As gyms have fewer visitors, walking has increased and now your neighbors are more likely to appreciate your freshly mowed lawn or fall foliage garden. Either that or you’ll be inspired by what is showing fall color in your neighbor’s garden and decide to improve your own home view.

10. Finally, be grateful that 2020 is almost over.

May we never again take crowded shopping malls, cheering sports fans and family gatherings for granted. We didn’t know how good we had it until it was gone.

Reach Marianne Binetti through her website at binettigarden.com or write to her at P.O. Box 872, Enumclaw WA 98022.