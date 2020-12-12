Two new books every gardener (or gardener wannabe) should have this holiday

Here are two last-minute gift suggestions for gardeners or for anyone that wishes they had a garden. This year more than ever we need to grow together and staying home has reminded many of us of the importance of finding the simple joys in life.

A warm drink, soft blanket and good book may not replace a holiday party but if you use this winter to educate yourself and learn new skills, then the spring celebration, when we break free of our confinement, will be that much more festive.

Here are two “one-click” COVID-19 safe gifts to send to family, friends, and yourself. Both of these books are new introductions, hot off the press, so you know they won’t be gifts already on someone’s library shelf.

Complete Container Herb Gardening: Design and grow bountiful herb-filled pots

By Sue Goetz, $26.99

This book is a gift of good health. Not only is learning a new skill a great way to banish the winter doldrums but cooking and eating fresh herbs is nature’s way of improving your immune system and staying healthy. Did you ever notice that dogs and cats nibble on grasses when ill?

Local author Sue Goetz gardens in Tacoma so she knows the challenges of growing some of the heat- and sun-loving herbs in our cool climate. Goetz shares her wisdom about growing her favorite herbs in pots so that even gardeners with just a balcony or porch can enjoy the pleasure, fragrance and taste of fresh herbs.

This book also will open a window to the world of indoor herb gardening. Learn how to grow herbs on a kitchen windowsill so they will be convenient for culinary use.

Goetz also is known for her herbal workshops that teach how to use herbal remedies for health and beauty so she includes information on her favorite herbs that can be used in salves, teas, and soothing cleansing products.

Beginning gardeners will appreciate the basic container gardening information for herb-growing success: the best potting soil, containers and placement of your potted herb garden along with how to make more herb plants from cuttings or how to grow from seed.

If you have someone that loves to cook on your guest list, then this may be the book that saves them a grocery store run. Goetz shares how to grow not just the common cooking herbs such as rosemary and thyme but also some more exotic herbal plants such as saffron, ginger and turmeric.

Emily Dickinson’s Gardening Life: The plants and places that inspired the iconic poet

By Marta McDowell, $19.34

This unique book takes the reader through the four seasons using plants that American poet Emily Dickinson described or enjoyed as she wrote her iconic poetry. Lovers of American history will appreciate the photos of the Dickinson homestead in Amherst, Massachusetts, while artists and those who love botanical illustrations will appreciate the historic botany prints.

The most important feature of this book during the coronavirus winter of 2020 is showing us how the writer chose to notice the intricate beauty of tiny winter blooms and early spring awakenings during her long winters in isolation. Perhaps this learned skill of finding joy in the most simple things is what we all need to remind us that the world is really a beautiful place. The lyrical words of an American woman poet are also a good introduction to poetry during this time when old-fashioned pursuits such as chess, knitting and, yes, gardening are back in favor.

This book that beautifully combines history, gardening, poetry and perseverance would be the perfect gift for teens experiencing home or Zoom school. This book is also available in a Kindle version but putting a bound paper book into the hands on a teen might just distract them from a screen.

Marianne Binetti has a degree in horticulture from Washington State University and is the author of several books. Reach her at binettigarden.com.