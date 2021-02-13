Here are the top early-blooming plants to brighten up late winter in Western Washington

Hellebores are perennials that are deer and slug resistant and will flower in the shade. The Olympian

It’s time to take a shot at all the good news popping up like vaccination appointments this month.

If you want to inoculate yourself from the damp, still-dark days of late winter then consider an early spring garden using some of these top plants for February color in Western Washington landscapes.

Forsythia

This is the brilliant yellow shrub that serves as instant sunshine in early spring gardens. Easy to grow, forsythia needs some sun to bloom best. You can buy forsythia bare root or in containers at nurseries now.

Hellebores

Hellebores are the best perennial plant for Western Washington gardens that need a shot of spring color. Deer and slug resistant, hellebores will flower in shade and this tough plant comes in a rainbow of colors.

Witch hazel or hamamaelis

Witch hazel blooms as early as January with fragrant but small spider-like flowers. It needs some sun and some room but witch hazel is a great early bloomer for a fragrance garden.

PJM Rhododendrons

This early-flowering rhododendron with small, dark purple leaves is a great companion for yellow forsythia as the lavender blooms will stand out in front of a yellow forsythia. Underplant it with crocus for a flower show on three levels.

The PJM rhodie also is one of the most cold- and wind-resistant rhododendrons.

Christmas Cheer Rhododendron

This early-flowering pink bloomer needs more wind protection than the PJM rhodie, so that the early flowering buds are not damaged. This is one of the few rhododendrons that will flower in deep shade and is great for woodland gardens.

Crocus, snowdrop, winter pansies and primrose

These hard-working early bulbs and early bloomers that you see displayed in front of grocery stores and nurseries can be used to filled porch pots or to display under the canopy of winter bare trees and shrubs.

It has been a winter of discontent, so make this a spring of great beauty and get growing.

Marianne Binetti has a degree in horticulture from Washington State University and is the author of several books. Reach her at binettigarden.com.