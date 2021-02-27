Garden glory at last, as early flowering shrubs perk up Western Washington landscapes

The end of February is when spring pushes forth with more early flowering shrubs joining the show. Notice what is looking good in your own neighborhood then head to the nursery and find the shrub or perennial to add to your own landscape.

This week you also can prune back roses and fruit trees, continue to weed and plant seeds of peas and sets of onions.

Q. I was given an amaryllis in bloom at Christmas. Can I keep this as a houseplant all year and will it flower again? — G.F., Bonney Lake

A. Maybe. The big bulbs that sprout the huge blooms of amaryllis should be enjoyed all winter but then you can cut the stem and faded flowers off but leave the floppy leaves to yellow and die back slowly. They are making next year’s bloom. Once the foliage has turned yellow place the bulb in a dark but cool spot where it can rest and lie dormant over the summer. Do not water. In the fall or when you see signs of new growth bring the potted bulb back to sunlight and add a bit of liquid plant food to encourage new growth. With some luck, a fat new bud will emerge from the bulb and your halls will be decked with blooms again.

Q. I tried to overwinter my geraniums by bringing them indoors. I watered and fed them and put up with the stupid little black flies that flew from the soil. Now the plants are all brown and I really want to move these ugly geraniums outdoors again. They have dropped all their leaves. Can I put them out on my deck now that spring is coming? — D.D., Tacoma

A. A better spot might be the compost pile. It sounds like your geraniums did not make it through the winter if the leaves are brown and dropping. The fact that you had gnats in the soil tells me you may have overwatered the geraniums. During the winter you want to keep the soil very dry to prevent geraniums from rotting. At least you tried something new and in May you can shop for new geraniums that will be pest free.

Q. Once you wrote about how to catch fruit flies without spraying chemicals. We brought in a family of flies on some fruit and need your tip for control. — P. Email

A. The soil gnats or fruit flies are attracted by color and scent so set out a white or yellow plate filled with an inch of water and add a few drops of lemon scented dishwashing detergent. They will be lured in for a swim and the suds keep them from getting out. These tiny critters need moisture to survive so making sure your fruit is dry and your houseplants do not sit in standing water will help to control future outbreaks.

