Here are some new plant varieties that will brighten up your container gardens

The Supertunia Mini Vista Pink Star with its bi-colored blooms has been named annual plant of the year. Courtesy photo

Plant now for more summer color! I will be hosting a free garden Zoom seminar at 7 p.m. April 20 called “Color Color, Color: What to plant for more color and less work in your containers and landscape.”

Here are a four ideas from the seminar about using the newest plant varieties for more color in your containers this summer:

1. Look for new Super Petunias or Calibrachoas for summer color in pots

The garden gossip on these pretty bloomers is that they do best in potting soil and in containers. In our wet climate, these “mini petunias” can rot in the ground.

Another tip is to buy the prettiest varieties early as they always seem to sell out before Mother’s Day. Just be sure to protect your calibrachoas and petunias from frost and heavy rain. They hate cold, wet weather.

2. Supertunia wins plant of the year

If you love the excitement of bi-colored blooms, then you will love this year’s annual plant of the year. It is Supertunia Mini Vista, a hot pink variety with white star accents.

As for a companion plant, showcase the bright colors with a solid accent of lime green sweet potato vine. The latest and greatest variety is “Sweet Caroline Medusa,” a green Ipomoea with frilly fingered foliage that spills from containers in a cascade of vivid lime color.

If you find these cool new plants early, buy them but protect from frost.

3. ‘Diamond Frost’ Euphorbia is one tough filler

Add a bit of frothy white to any container by using the super tough Euphorbia “Diamond Frost” in a filler in any combo, sun or shade. I grew this baby’s breath look-alike last summer and it thrived wherever I used it, did not grow too large, spilled enthusiastically from pots and never wilted, even when I forgot to water. “Diamond Frost” Euphorbia is a jewel of a plant.

4. Fancy new Dianthus is a reblooming perennial

Dianthus is a sun lover that smells great and grows low so it can be used as a blooming groundcover. The new variety “Paint the Town Fancy” Dianthus has larger, more vivid pink blooms than other dianthus and this improved variety repeats for summer-long color.

If you want to get more ideas for summer color on Zoom this week, you must register for the Natural Yard Care Class at http://bit.ly/YardCareWorkshop1 or visit my web page at www.binettigarden.com. Or you can phone 253-649-1852 and you will be sent a Zoom invite.

Marianne Binetti has a degree in horticulture from Washington State University and is the author of several books. Reach her at binettigarden.com.