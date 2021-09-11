Keep your garden blooming into the fall with these 3 flowering plants

The fall-blooming cyclamen hederifolium starts its show in August and continues until October. The Olympian file

The second week of September can be a second spring if you add some of these late summer and fall bloomers to your landscape. Local nurseries and garden centers are receiving shipments now of these favorite fall bloomers.

Hardy asters

The daisy-like blooms on this drought-resistant perennial may be small but they are numerous, and bees go mad for the pollen. Asters come in shades of blue, purple and white with some varieties short and compact while others rise above the other perennials in September with a splash of petal power color.

You can also use asters as a thriller in the center of a fall-inspired container garden.

Sedum ‘Autumn Joy’ and friends

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This is my favorite fall flower because this family of tall and upright sedums is so adaptable. The classic variety called “Autumn Joy” forms green buds in early summer that turn pink in September then age to rust. The blooms will dry in place and can stay on the plants most of the winter to feed the birds.

If you prefer a tidy winter garden, you can cut your sedums to the ground in late October.

Newer varieties come with white flowers and variegated leaves (Frosty Morn), red flowers and wine colored leaves (Ruby Glow), and there is a bright pink sedum bloomer with gray foliage called “Brilliant.”

Hardy cyclamen

This low-growing woodland plant may be hard to find but worth the hunt if you have dry shade under trees and want dainty pink or white blooms to appear every autumn without any need for summer water.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Hardy cyclamen are mini versions of the large florist cyclamen grown from corms with butterfly-looking flowers and heart-shaped, marbled and striped foliage. The seeds of this plant are spread by ants, so one healthy colony may spread to smaller patches all over your garden wherever there is well-drained soil protected from the hot sun.

In my garden the cyclamen pop up in my gravel paths, under shrubs and near the base of cedar trees. The fall blooming cyclamen hederifolium starts the show in August and continues until October. There is another variety, the cyclamen coum, that looks similar but flowers in spring.

Marianne Binetti has a degree in horticulture from Washington State University and is the author of several books. Reach her at binettigarden.com.