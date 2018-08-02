State Rep. Manweller defends himself against accusations of inappropriate behavior
State Rep. Matt Manweller, R-Ellensburg, 48, has released a video statement defending himself against accusations of inappropriate behavior before the pending release of an investigation into his conduct done by Central Washington University.
Kroger's new self-scanning technology continues to roll out at stores throughout Washington State. Local shoppers can experience it at Fred Meyer grocery stores in Bonney Lake starting Aug. 29 and in Puyallup on Sept. 26.
A Cal Fire plane drops fire retardant on the River Fire, off Old River Road, on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. On Wednesday, the Mendocino Complex Fire stood at 31,898 acres consumed and was 38 percent contained.
Bears sightings have been abundant this summer. Now Jeff Tjernagle can count himself among the visited after his surveillance camera captured a large black bear wandering through his backyard in the Cana Rana neighborhood of Gig Harbor last Saturday.
The Carr Fire in California’s Shasta County consumed over 112,000 acres and stood at 30 percent contained late on July 31. Cal Fire said shifting winds, steep terrain and previously unburned fuels contributed to the fire, which broke out on July 23.
A woman was shot when a man opened fire inside a Winco grocery store on July 30, 2018 in Richland, Wash. Initial reports stated that several shots were fired at about 7:40 p.m., though police later said it may have just been one shot.