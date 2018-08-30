A new Indian restaurant has opened in Lacey, backed by a familiar name

The man who brought Great Cuisine of India to downtown Olympia’s Fourth Avenue has opened a new restaurant in Lacey, filling space in a shopping center that had been vacant for two years.
The new restaurant, which opened in August, is called Curry King. It’s in the Lacey Downs Plaza, which is also home to the Lacey Post Office. Curry King filled space once occupied by a Thai restaurant called Chili Thai.
“I hope to make it just as successful,” said owner Mukesh “Jimmy” Singh about his latest venture.
He said customers at his other restaurants had been asking when he might open a business in Lacey. The combination of other businesses in the area, plus nearby Saint Martin’s University, made it the right destination.
“It looked like a good spot,” he said.
In addition to having a business in Olympia, Singh also runs a Great Cuisine of India in Centralia. He got his start in the restaurant business years ago in Lynnwood, followed by restaurants in Lakewood. He later sold the Great Cuisine of India in Lakewood, although it operates under the same name.
The business is perhaps best known for its lunch buffet. In Lacey, the buffet offered chicken curry, vegetable curry, saag paneer (a mixture of paneer cheese and spinach) and daal (lentils). It also had rice, papadums (a lentil crisp) and a salad bar with various chutneys, yoghurt and rice pudding.
The buffet food is not spicy, said Radha Singh, Jimmy’s daughter. She expects to work at the restaurant, she said.
“We’re trying to not be too spicy so that everyone can enjoy the food,” she said.
There’s also naan, the popular flat bread cooked in a clay oven. Besides the basic naan, the restaurant serves versions stuffed with cheese, onions or potato, as well as a sweet naan made with walnuts, raisins, cashews and cocoanut.
On the menu, popular dishes include chicken and lamb dishes served in creamy sauces.
Curry King
▪ Owner: Mukesh “Jimmy” Singh.
▪ Location: 5823 Lacey Boulevard, Suite A, Lacey, WA.
▪ Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Singh eventually wants to open on Sundays, too.
