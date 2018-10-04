Evergreen adds 3 to board of trustees

Former state Sen. Karen Fraser, Washington State Patrol Capt. Monica Alexander and student Kathleen Ly have joined the board of trustees at The Evergreen State College. All three were appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee.
Fraser has taught at Evergreen as an adjunct faculty member, while Alexander graduated from Evergreen’s Tacoma campus in 2013. Student Ly is studying public health at the four-year liberal arts college. She also plays volleyball for the Geoducks.
The Evergreen board of trustees consist of eight members who provide input on education, development and planning at the college.
